LSU wins pitcher's duel over Alabama
A first inning sac fly in the first inning coupled with a Drew Bianco RBI double in the 8th was all LSU would need as the Tigers took game one over Alabama 2-1. The pitcher's duel looked as though it was going to go deep into the night with Landon Marceaux and Alabama's Tyler Ras both pitching into the 7th inning. Marceaux finished with 6 strikeouts and allowed no runs. The only runs from the Crimson Tide were surrendered by Devin Fontenot in the 8th inning.
