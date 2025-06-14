LSU wins opening game of College World Series over Arkansas

OMAHA, NE - The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out early on Arkansas with three runs in the second inning and held on for the 4-1 victory in their opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday.

The Tigers plated three runs in the second inning after Chris Stanfield singled to left field to bring home Luis Hernandez, Michael Braswell was hit by a pitch to score Derek Curiel, and Josh Pearson batted in Daniel Dickinson.

In what was expected to be a pitchers' duel, Arkansas' ace pitcher, Zach Root, was pulled after 1.2 innings pitched after allowing two hits, three earned runs with two walks and two strike-outs.

Razorback reliever Gabe Gaeckle came in the second inning and has handcuffed the Tigers at the plate as he's thrown five and a third innings of work with ten strikeouts as he works into the eighth inning.

Tiger freshman Derek Curiel sliced off a slider to left field in the sixth inning to score Steven Milam from second base with two outs for a late insurance run for LSU.

LSU pitcher Kade Anderson pitched a gem in the World Series allowing one run on three hits, two walks and struck out seven batters through seven innings of work.

Reese Robinette struck a solo home run to right in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the Razorbacks on the board.

Tiger reliever Chase Shores pitched the eighth inning and Casan Evans come in to close out LSU's first game in Omaha in the ninth.

The Tigers will play Monday in the winners' bracket game is set for 6 p.m. against UCLA while the Razorbacks head to the losers' bracket contest and will lead off the day at 1 p.m. against Murray State.