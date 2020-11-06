73°
LSU will host in-person commencement for 2020 grads in Tiger Stadium next month
BATON ROUGE - LSU now says it will hold an in-person graduation ceremony Dec. 18 at Tiger Stadium for this year's December, May, and August 2020 grads.
Those who wish to participate must submit feedback online before Nov. 20. The university says those not comfortable with attending the event will have another opportunity to have an in-person commencement, as well as a virtual ceremony.
The announcement comes just weeks after students lashed out at the university online for seemingly canceling fall commencement ceremonies.
You can read more about the event and how to opt in here: https://www.lsu.edu/president/messages/2020/2020-11-06-commencement.php
