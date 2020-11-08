74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU will host in-person commencement for 2020 grads in Tiger Stadium next month
BATON ROUGE - LSU now says it will hold an in-person graduation ceremony Dec. 18 at Tiger Stadium for this year's December, May, and August 2020 grads.
Those who wish to participate must submit feedback online before Nov. 20. The university says those not comfortable with attending the event will have another opportunity to have an in-person commencement, as well as a virtual ceremony.
The announcement comes just weeks after students lashed out at the university online for seemingly canceling fall commencement ceremonies.
You can read more about the event and how to opt in here: https://www.lsu.edu/president/messages/2020/2020-11-06-commencement.php
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen cold case gets a new set of eyes while onlookers...
-
Environmental volunteers pick up trash at Capitol lakes daily
-
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in...
-
Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee meets virtually to discuss job requirements, options for...
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020