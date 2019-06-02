Latest Weather Blog
LSU will face USM at 8 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional Final
BATON ROUGE - It's official Southern Miss defeats Arizona State to advance to the Championship. LSU is set to face USM at 8 p.m. CT in The Box, and the Tigers are the home team. Gates will open at 6:20 p.m.
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 2, 2019
LSU will face USM at 8 p.m. CT in The Box, and the Tigers are the home team.
Gates will open at 6:20 p.m.#GeauxTigers ?? https://t.co/9flnKUqnNI
Southern Miss won their matchup with Arizona State in the early game on Sunday 13-12 in walkoff fashion.
The Golden Eagles trailed by 8-runs in the 5th and by 3-runs in the 9th, but managed to come back and punch their ticket to the regional final.
LSU beat Southern Miss on Saturday night 8-4. The Tigers are 2-0 in this year's Baton Rouge regional. A win on Sunday will face LSU off with the winner of the Athens Regional Final between Florida State and Georgia.
If Florida State wins the regional, that will set up a Super Regional in Baton Rouge.
Southern Miss will have to beat LSU on Sunday to force a winner take all final game on Monday.
