LSU wide receivers run blazing 40-yard dash times

3 hours 5 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, March 31 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall had a chance to show their ability for the final time in front of NFL scouts during Wednesday's Pro Day.

Chase is a projected top-10 pick in April's NFL draft and ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash.

Chase also had a 41 inch vertical and a 11-0 braod jump.

Meanwhile, his former teammate Terrace Marshall matched Chase's time with a 4.38 and had a 39 inch vertical leap.

Fellow wide receiver Racey McMath also turned some heads with a 4.34 40-yard dash time and a 34 inch vertical.

