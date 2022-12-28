Latest Weather Blog
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte out for upcoming Citrus Bowl
Despite being enrolled at LSU for the spring semester, LSU WR Kayshon Boutte will not play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl as was expected, LSU said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon from Orlando.
Boutte did not make the trip to Florida with the team on Tuesday, a school official confirmed.
LSU wrapped their practice for the day and posted photos from their workout. LSU has closed practices to the media for their bowl preparations and will have players available to speak later in the week.
Last Week of Work in 2022 pic.twitter.com/UgORxSmL6d— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 28, 2022
Boutte is second on the team in catches, yards and average yards per game. He is tied for third in touchdown receptions.
|#
|PLAYER
|GP
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|AVG/G
|8
|Malik Nabers
|13
|63
|854
|13.6
|2
|60
|65.7
|7
|Kayshon Boutte
|11
|48
|538
|11.2
|2
|53
|48.9
LSU is preparing to finish their 2022 season against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday at noon, a game you can watch on WBRZ-TV
