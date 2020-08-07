LSU warns of 'significant' revenue losses: 'Tens of millions' because Tiger Stadium won't be filled

BATON ROUGE – LSU warned of the financial toll the coronavirus could have on athletics Friday.

In a letter to Tiger Athletic Foundation donors, Scott Woodward revealed TAF has created a new fund that allows fans to make donations directly to support scholarships, healthcare and academic support for student-athletes. Woodward warned of a significant loss of revenue to the department, too.

The university is planning for millions in losses with the assumption that Tiger Stadium won’t be filled with fans.

“Decreased capacity in Tiger Stadium and the costs of operating with COVID-19 measures in place will lead to unprecedented revenue losses in the tens of millions of dollars,” Woodward wrote.

“Our need to fundraise is greater now than in any other time in our history and we are asking for your assistance,” he continued.

The Tigers are planning for a conference-only football schedule that features only ten games before playoffs.

Woodward remained optimistic: “We, as an LSU family, have always circled the wagons during challenging times, and today is no different.”

