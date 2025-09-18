LSU wants everyone to be aware of who and where they are buying tickets from

BATON ROUGE - LSU is warning students of potential ticket scammers as the football season is in full swing. Officials from the department are urging students to only buy from trusted sources and to be wary of outsourced football tickets.

"Students aren't receiving the tickets in the case we have been getting, it's more of 'hey, I am selling tickets,' the students are buying the tickets, and then they are never being provided with tickets to the game," Detective Marlon Hawkins with LSU Police said.

A woman was booked into EBR Parish prison on several charges, including illegal transmission of monetary funds, after an affidavit said she scammed almost 40 people between August 6th and September 5th.

"Buy from a trusted source or somebody you know. Social media open marketplaces are not a good place to buy tickets from," Hawkins said.

The affidavit says that Brown was having money sent to her immediate family, including her boyfriend, and then to herself. Officials say she told people through social media that she was a worker at LSU's ticket office. Butler ultimately turned herself in to LSUPD after dozens of calls about victims being taken advantage of. She is being held on a $90,000 bond.

LSU Police say they want to crack down on anyone attempting to take advantage of people buying tickets, regardless of whether they are a student or not.

"They will be arrested depending on the amount that they are selling the tickets for, depending on the quantity, the fake tickets they are selling, they could be arrested on felony or misdemeanor charges," Hawkins said.