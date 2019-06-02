LSU walks off in classic 19 inning marathon over Ole Miss, 2-1

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball broke the record for the longest game in program history Friday night at Tiger Park. It took all 19 innings, but LSU's Amanda Doyle finally ended the game with a shallow blooper to right that scored Tayrn Anotine for a walk off 2-1 win over Ole Miss.

LSU starter Allie Walljasper pitched nearly three full games. She tallied 237 total pitches in the ball game and was virtually un-hittable most of the night. During one stretch she retired 23 of 26 batters. More impressively she sat down 14 straight rebels between the 13th and 17th inning.

Ole Miss pitcher Kaitlin Lee also went the distance matching Walljasper in the circle throwing 19 innings.

Tonights game marked the eighth time this year LSU has played extra innings.

Next up, LSU will return for game two of the series versus Ole Miss on Saturday, April 7 at 6 p.m. CT.