LSU vs Texas 45-38| 4th Quarter

AUSTIN- No. 6 LSU is on the road facing off against No. 9 Texas.

After forcing Texas to punt on their first drive, LSU drove the field to put up the first points of the game.

11 plays and 71 yards that ended up with a Cade York 36-yard field goal with 8:04 to play in the first quarter.

LSU's defense was effective early in this game as well. After Texas drove the field, long horn running back Keontay Ingram dropped a pass in the endzone on 4th down and goal.

Joe Burrow would have a pass tipped and intercepted on the next drive to give Texas the ball on the 4-yard line. The Tigers would respond again and get another stop to keep the score 3-0 heading into the second quarter.

Texas would take the lead on a 55-yard touchdown pitch and catch from Sam Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles. That would make the score 7-3 with 10:29 in the 2nd quarter.

The Tigers would respond on their next drive. A 75-yard drive that would end on a touchdown throw from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson from 6-yards out to take the lead 10-7.

Six minutes later, another LSU drive lead to a field goal to make the score 13-7 with 1:40 left in the half. The tigers would then quickly drive down the field for a touchdown making the score 20-7 with :47 seconds left in the half

