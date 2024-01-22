62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU vs. South Carolina resale tickets reaching sky-high prices
BATON ROUGE - Those looking for last-minute tickets to the LSU women's basketball game Thursday against the South Carolina Gamecocks may be plain out of luck.
Resale prices on StubHub show the lowest resale price at $99 for the 300 section, $265 for the 200s, and a whopping $1,281 for courtside seating.
If you've got some extra pocket change and no plans on Thursday, this game may be the place to be.
Trending News
Check out StubHub ticket prices here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Conversation - 1/21/2024
-
Baton Rouge sees pro-life, pro-choice marches over the weekend ahead of Roe...
-
Questions remain surrounding Hammond Police officer-involved shooting that left man injured
-
Body-camera video shows July Hammond Police shooting
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm