LSU vs. South Carolina resale tickets reaching sky-high prices

BATON ROUGE - Those looking for last-minute tickets to the LSU women's basketball game Thursday against the South Carolina Gamecocks may be plain out of luck.

Resale prices on StubHub show the lowest resale price at $99 for the 300 section, $265 for the 200s, and a whopping $1,281 for courtside seating.

If you've got some extra pocket change and no plans on Thursday, this game may be the place to be.

