LSU vs. Ole Miss set for nighttime kickoff

OXFORD, MS - LSU officially has a start time for its match-up with Ole Miss.

The Tigers will take on the Rebels in Oxford starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. 

Before the first-ranked Tigers travel to Mississippi, they'll have to worry about their massive meeting with #2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa this Saturday. 

