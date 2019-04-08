LSU vs. Florida will be football homecoming game, team announces

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU’s game against Florida in October at Tiger Stadium will serve as the homecoming contest for the Tigers in 2019, the school announced on Wednesday.

LSU, which is coming off a 10-3 record in 2018, opens its third full season under head coach Ed Orgeron on Saturday, August 31 when the Tigers host Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.

After a road game against Texas in Austin, the Tigers return to Death Valley to host Northwestern State for the Purple Game.

LSU’s final non-conference contest of the season against Utah State on October 5 in Tiger Stadium will serve as the Alumni Band Game.

The annual Gold Game will be celebrated when LSU hosts Auburn on October 26, followed by LSU Salutes on November 23 against Arkansas.

LSU wraps up the regular-season on November 30 when the Tigers host Texas A&M for the annual Senior Tribute contest.

Four teams on LSU’s 2019 home schedule won at least nine games last year, which includes 10-3 marks by Georgia Southern and Florida and an 11-2 record by Utah State. Five of LSU’s seven home opponents reached a bowl game last year.

2019 LSU Football – Home Schedule

Date Opponent

August 31 Georgia Southern Season Opener

September 14 Northwestern State Purple Game

October 5 Utah State Alumni Band Game

October 12 Florida Homecoming

October 26 Auburn Gold Game

November 23 Arkansas LSU Salutes

November 30 Texas A&M Senior Tribute