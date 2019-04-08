Latest Weather Blog
LSU vs. Florida will be football homecoming game, team announces
BATON ROUGE - LSU’s game against Florida in October at Tiger Stadium will serve as the homecoming contest for the Tigers in 2019, the school announced on Wednesday.
LSU, which is coming off a 10-3 record in 2018, opens its third full season under head coach Ed Orgeron on Saturday, August 31 when the Tigers host Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.
After a road game against Texas in Austin, the Tigers return to Death Valley to host Northwestern State for the Purple Game.
LSU’s final non-conference contest of the season against Utah State on October 5 in Tiger Stadium will serve as the Alumni Band Game.
The annual Gold Game will be celebrated when LSU hosts Auburn on October 26, followed by LSU Salutes on November 23 against Arkansas.
LSU wraps up the regular-season on November 30 when the Tigers host Texas A&M for the annual Senior Tribute contest.
Four teams on LSU’s 2019 home schedule won at least nine games last year, which includes 10-3 marks by Georgia Southern and Florida and an 11-2 record by Utah State. Five of LSU’s seven home opponents reached a bowl game last year.
2019 LSU Football – Home Schedule
Date Opponent
August 31 Georgia Southern Season Opener
September 14 Northwestern State Purple Game
October 5 Utah State Alumni Band Game
October 12 Florida Homecoming
October 26 Auburn Gold Game
November 23 Arkansas LSU Salutes
November 30 Texas A&M Senior Tribute