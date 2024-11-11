80°
LSU-Vanderbilt will be a Saturday night matchup in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE — LSU fans will have at least one more Louisiana Saturday Night when Vanderbilt comes to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 23.
According to ESPN, LSU-Vanderbilt will kick off at either 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. on ESPN or the SEC Network, respectively. The time and network of the Tigers and Commodores' matchup all depends on the outcome of games taking place on Nov. 16.
Most recently, LSU lost its second SEC game against Alabama, effectively eliminating the Tigers from the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers dropped out of the top 20 as a result.
LSU has three more games left in the regular season: a 2:30 p.m. matchup against Florida on WBRZ, the evening Vanderbilt game and a matchup against Oklahoma that has not had a time scheduled yet.
