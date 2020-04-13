LSU using PMAC for large-scale production of protective equipment for medical personnel

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Monday it will use the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to produce PPE for health care workers fighting the coronavirus across the state.

The university says employees are working with physicians in New Orleans and Shreveport to develop and produce two types of vital personal protective equipment on a large scale. Heavy-duty, reusable gowns are being made from billboard vinyl donated by Lamar Advertising and Circle Graphics, and face shields are being crafted from materials and design feedback from Baker Hughes.

LSU has begun large-scale production of PPE inside the PMAC for our state’s medical professionals. With support from @LouisianaGov and private companies, this PPE will be used by the people on the front lines working to keep Louisiana safe and healthy. https://t.co/OZBn3SD0yM pic.twitter.com/HzyuYqYQxj — LSU (@LSU) April 13, 2020

According to a news release from the university, the gown project began in the garage of LSU Medical Physics Program Director Wayne Newhauser. Working with biomedical engineering student Meagan Moore and in partnership with the Bella Bowman Foundation, Newhauser began developing prototypes for gowns and other PPE as shortages were reported nationwide.

The school's COVID-19 response team ultimately found that the design could be scaled and began assembling a cross-campus team at the request of University President Tom Galligan. University personnel from Athletics, Facility Services, Environmental Health and Safety, Emergency Operations, Industry Engagement, and Research & Economic Development collaborated to turn the PMAC into a safe, real-scale fabrication space.

The schools says departments all across campus helped to bring the project together.

"The Theater Department donated sewing machines and helped adjust the design of the gowns to fit the recommendations from GOHSEP and physicians; Facility Services worked with the College of Engineering’s Advanced Manufacturing and Machining Facility, or AMMF, to fabricate custom metal stencils for the gown’s creation; Athletics is facilitating the use of the PMAC and supporting logistical and communications efforts; and Environmental Health & Safety designed a safe and operational space that facilitates scaled production. A further example of community partnership in the project includes Coca-Cola, Baton Rouge, donating drinks for those working in the PMAC each day.

As output expands, LSU will continue to bring expertise from every area of campus as well as new partners to support new initiatives."

Those interested in supporting the efforts can find more information here: https://c-fund.us/rhl/