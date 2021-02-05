Latest Weather Blog
LSU under federal investigation over alleged mishandling of sexual assault cases
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Education is investigating LSU in the wake of multiple reports detailing instances where the university allegedly failed to report sexual assault claims.
An LSU spokesperson confirmed the investigation to WBRZ Friday afternoon.
"This week, LSU was notified that the U.S. Department of Education would be conducting a campus crime program review related to Clery Act requirements," Spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement. "Campus safety and the well being of those at LSU is always our priority, and following Clery guidelines for reporting and notifying the campus community is an important part of crime prevention that we take extremely seriously."
The Clery Act, which is at the core of the federal investigation, requires universities report crimes that happen on campus and address incidents of sexual violence or assaults.
