LSU under federal investigation over alleged mishandling of sexual assault cases

1 hour 34 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, February 05 2021 Feb 5, 2021 February 05, 2021 2:04 PM February 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Education is investigating LSU in the wake of multiple reports detailing instances where the university allegedly failed to report sexual assault claims.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed the investigation to WBRZ Friday afternoon.

"This week, LSU was notified that the U.S. Department of Education would be conducting a campus crime program review related to Clery Act requirements," Spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement. "Campus safety and the well being of those at LSU is always our priority, and following Clery guidelines for reporting and notifying the campus community is an important part of crime prevention that we take extremely seriously."

The Clery Act, which is at the core of the federal investigation, requires universities report crimes that happen on campus and address incidents of sexual violence or assaults.

