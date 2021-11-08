LSU-ULM will kick off late in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - LSU and ULM will face off late at night in Death Valley later this month.

The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers and the Warhawks will kick off in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 20.

This weekend, the Tigers will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.