LSU trending up on National Signing Day

National Signing Day has proven to be just like the rest of 2020, unpredictable.

But the LSU Tigers are using that fluidity with the early signing period to stack up recruits for the coming years and currently has the third ranked class in the country from 247.sports.com and the sixth ranked class according to ESPN with 12 signees and the expectation that four more could come this afternoon.

LSU is still hopeful that 5-Star defensive line prospect Maason Smith will be signing with the home-state team at 3:30 this afternoon from his Terrebonne High school.

Coach Ed Orgeron said that LSU would keep their options open when it came to Wednesday’s early signing period. “It's very fluid right now, and I can say minimum 15 to 16, maximum 20. I think in between those numbers would be a good range,” Orgeron told reporters on Monday.

The news hasn’t all been great for the Tigers though, as they started the day with a tough flip as Alabama flipped ESPN 300 OLB Keanu Koht to the Tide from LSU.

LSU countered with a flip of their own even if it’s not at a high position of need line lineman, the Tigers were able to move in-state wide receiver Malik Nabers from Mississippi State and then added another receiver in ESPN 300 ATH/CB Damarius McGhee.

Coach Orgeron has said he’s also looking at the junior colleges (JUCO) and transfer portal for players and this morning the Tigers were able to secure ESPN JC50 LB Navonteque Strong in a position of need.

Signed Letters of Intent for LSU:

Jack Bech

Greg Penn

Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Dellinger

Peyton Todd

Navonteque Strong

Malik Nabers

Landon Jackson

Derrick Davis

Matthew Langlois

Damarius McGhee

Deion Smith

From ESPN:

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to march toward a fifth straight top-10 class with the huge signing day win out of the state of Texas, beating LSU, SMU and Texas for ESPN 300 OT Savion Byrd.

One of the big risers Wednesday was in the state of Texas, and it wasn't Texas A&M or Texas. TCU began the day outside the top 65 in the class ranks, but has ascended with letters of intent from ESPN 300 WR Sam Jackson over several Big Ten programs, quick ESPN 300 ATH Ahmonte Watkins, former four-star WR Quincy Brown and Pelican State three-star safety Da'Veawn Armstead.