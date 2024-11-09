HALFTIME: LSU trails Alabama 21-6

BATON ROUGE- LSU trails Alabama 21-6 at halftime. The stakes are high in what is essentially a playoff elimination matchup.

Alabama got the scoring started first as they drove 75-yards down the field and capped it off with a 39-yard rushing touchdown from Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The Tigers started their first drive of the ballgame at midfield after a 50-yard kickoff return from Zavion Thomas. LSU quickly moved it down the field after a 45-yard rush from freshman running back Caden Durham, but had to settle for a field goal to make the score 7-3 Alabama.

Alabama kept their foot on the pedal and drove it down the field once again with Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes capping off the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Bama takes the 14-3 lead late in the 1st quarter.

LSU quickly moved the ball down the field after multiple passes from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussemier, but the Tigers once again had to settle for three points. Placekicker Damian Ramos drilled a 43-yard field goal to make the score 14-6 in the second quarter.

LSU turned Alabama over on downs, but on the first play of the Tigers’ drive, Nussmeier is stripped and the Crimson Tide get possession back. Alabama takes advantage of the good field position and Milroe finds the end zone on a 10-yard rush. Alabama extends their lead to 21-6 near the end of the first half.

The second half of LSU and Alabama airs on WBRZ.