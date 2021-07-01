Latest Weather Blog
LSU track star Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly fails drug test; might miss Tokyo Olympics
BATON ROUGE - The breakout track star from LSU, Sha'Carri Richardson, is facing a 30-day suspension after failing a drug screening for a prohibited substance, reports the Jamaica Gleaner.
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson looks set to miss the Olympic Games as her US Olympic Trials performance was disqualified because she tested positive for a banned substance. News of the infringement arrives four weeks before the start of the Olympics in Tokyo event. pic.twitter.com/UcLzkDX3Ck— Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) July 1, 2021
According to Tyler Dragon of the Enquirer, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and did not use steroids or any drugs that would affect her athletic performance. Dragon says she could be suspended for the 100-meter dash, but might still be able to compete in the 4x100 relay race.
Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. https://t.co/abQRiOJkEV— Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021
The 21-year-old athlete could miss out on some or all of the Tokyo Olympic events she qualified for a week ago when she ran 100 meters in 10.75 seconds, placing first in the race.
Richardson seemed to vaguely address the situation in a tweet nine hours ago, saying "I am human."
I am human— Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021
The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23, 2021.
