Update: Fournette gets his touchdown, LSU leads Western Kentucky 27-13

LSU made a play on special teams and the offense cashed it in for points to lead Western Kentucky 27-13 midway through the third quarter.

Jamaal Adams stripped Kylen Towner and Nick Brossette recovered for LSU at the Western Kentucky 24 yard line.

Brandon Harris threw a dart to Malachi Dupre on a drag route across the goalline completed at the one yard line and Leonard Fournette plowed in from there for his first touchdown of the night.

Fournette has 119 yards on 22 carries and the lone touchdown.

The LSU Tigers wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead over Western Kentucky, scoring on their fifth play of the game when Brandon Harris threw a beautiful down field pass to a streaking Malachi Dupre for a 55 yard touchdown.

The Tigers ran the ball four straight times with Leonard Fournette plowing into a loaded defensive box before breaking out the deep ball down field.

However since that first drive LSU has stumbled through the game.

Western Kentucky used a 35 yard pickup from running back D'Andre Ferby to get into scoring position early in the 2nd Quarter.

Hilltopper quarterback Brandon Doughty connected with Anthony Wales on an inside pitch from there for a seven yard score that tied the game at 7-7.

LSU's offense has been limited for much of the night, but hit on a big pass play from the shadow of their own goal line towards the end of the first half.

LSU quarterback Brandon Harris nailed a play action fake and found Travin Dural on the right side of the field all alone. Dural raced 67 yards before being caught from behind.

That would set up LSU for their second touchdown of the night, a two yard dive on the fullback give to Darrel Williams that pushed LSU in front 14-7.

LSU's offense has been held largely in check by a stacked defensive box.

The Tigers have five penalties for 88 yards.

Heavy rains in the area have soaked the Tiger Stadium field, but both teams have dealt with the condition