LSU to unveil 'Pistol' Pete Maravich statue on July 25

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, "Pistol" Pete Maravich's birthday, LSU announced a date for the unveiling of Maravich's on-campus statue.

The decision to build a statue of Maravich was approved unanimously by the LSU Board of Supervisors in 2016. The statue will stand alongside existing likenesses of Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.



The statue will be revealed at 6 p.m. on July 25, with a private reception to take place afterward inside the PMAC.



Pistol Pete scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging an outstanding 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. He was the leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history.

Maravich is also a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time Teams alongside O’Neal and Pettit.

In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by the Louisiana legislature.