LSU to traveling fans: Beware of roadwork on gameday in TN

I-65/I-440 interchange area in Nashville

NASHVILLE - LSU's athletics department is warning fans to plan ahead if they're traveling to Tennessee for the Tiger's next game.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says a three-day closure of the I-65 and I-440 interchange located just south of downtown Nashville is scheduled the same weekend the Tigers take on the Commodores. That game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Vanderbilt Stadium.

The I-65/440 intersection closure starts at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20, and continues until the morning of Sept. 23. U.S. Highway 31/Franklin Road, another key artery from Nashville to suburbs south of the city, also will be closed during the weekend.

Officials are urging out-of-town fans of both teams to arrive into Nashville, preferably north of I-440, on Friday prior to the closure.

For fans residing south of the closed interchange, all other surface roads over I-440 will be open, including West End Avenue (Hwy. 70), Woodlawn Drive, 21st Avenue South (Hwy. 431), Belmont Boulevard, Granny White Pike/12th Avenue South), Lealand Lane, Bransford Avenue and Nolensville Road (Hwy. 41A).

Construction crews are closing the I-440 interchange at I-65 to place beams aimed at connecting two existing I-440 bridges spanning I-65.

When the closure is in effect, traffic moving toward the I-65/440 interchange will be reduced to one lane and detoured away from the construction area.

• Eastbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 southbound.

• Westbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 northbound.

• Northbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 eastbound.

• Southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 westbound.

• Highway 31 (Franklin Road) will be closed from Berry Road to Woodmont Boulevard.

• Map with detour information is available here.

Live traffic camera and congestion information via the TN state traffic center can be found HERE.