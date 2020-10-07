86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU to remain open Thursday, Friday's status still unclear

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials have decided not to close campus Thursday as the state prepares for Hurricane Delta's landfall.

The university says the decision about Friday, whether or not to close campus, remains unclear and a decision will be made Thursday afternoon.

In light of the storm, many precautions have already been taken place including moving Saturday's game between LSU and Missouri to Columbus, Missouri. The game was originally to be played inside Tiger Stadium. 

