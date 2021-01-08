43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to receive doses of COVID vaccine next week

1 hour 18 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 6:51 PM January 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University is now one of at least two universities in Louisiana getting the Coronavirus vaccine.

A spokesperson for LSU says the University expects to get a batch of the vaccine for public safety and healthcare-related personnel next week. Other members of the LSU community who want to be vaccinated could be, later in the spring. The University is working with the state to make that possible.

WWLTV reported Tulane University is expecting around five thousand doses of the vaccine next week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days