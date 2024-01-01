60°
LSU to provide assistance for students affected by Harvey

6 years 4 months 4 days ago Sunday, August 27 2017 Aug 27, 2017 August 27, 2017 5:18 PM August 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kara St.Cyr
BATON ROUGE - Texas Tigers got a message of support from LSU President F. King Alexander this weekend. 
 
He sent a message detailing services available for Texas-born students in need of a helping hand in the midst of Tropical Storm Harvey. 
These students can contact counseling and resident assistance services for help with finances, emotional support and even food. Students expecting to miss a few days following the storm's landfall can contact professors and college counselors for any arrangements.
Alexander concluded his letter reminding Texas neighbors of their generosity during the Great Flood of 2016.  For more information
on how to get help, click here.

