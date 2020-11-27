65°
LSU to play Alabama on Dec. 5, says SEC

Friday, November 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As the LSU Tigers prepare to face the Aggies of Texas A&M on Saturday (Nov. 28) evening, they've learned that they will be facing Alabama the week after on Dec.5.

A hint about the schedule change was first announced Friday morning by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, in a tweet, saying, "Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played."

Another similar Friday morning report came from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. 

 

