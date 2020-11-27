LSU to play Alabama on Dec. 5, says SEC

BATON ROUGE - As the LSU Tigers prepare to face the Aggies of Texas A&M on Saturday (Nov. 28) evening, they've learned that they will be facing Alabama the week after on Dec.5.

NEWS | The @SEC has announced a revised football schedule for Dec 5, adding Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri while rescheduling three other games originally scheduled for that date to maintain the opportunity for SEC teams to play ten games in 2020.https://t.co/aGEA3i9lEh — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 27, 2020

A hint about the schedule change was first announced Friday morning by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, in a tweet, saying, "Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played."

Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

Another similar Friday morning report came from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.