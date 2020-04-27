LSU to open in the fall with several changes; Saturday nights in Death Valley still unclear

BATON ROUGE- In the first-ever zoom call for press club, the LSU interim president said LSU will 'absolutely' be open this fall, but with some adjustments.

LSU interim president Thomas Galligan is optimistic about the university being open again in the fall, but they are considering pushing back the start date of classes in addition to changes in the classroom.

"Right now we're planning to be back in the fall. Will some large classes probably be online instead of a large lecture hall? Probably. Will smaller classes probably be in bigger rooms? Probably,” said interim president Tom Galligan on a Zoom call for Press Club

Getting students, faculty, and staff on campus will be a gradual process with no start date so far.

"We're not going to turn every light on in the house at the same time. We will probably turn one light on at a time as we reboot when it is safe to do so.”

And of course, the question on everyone's mind-what about football? The president not giving any definitive answers on keeping a September 5 kick-off.

"Again, as with going back to school, we hope to god that we will be back to football and to sports, but how are we going to do it? We're going to do it safely.”

And as far as if Saturday nights in Death Valley- will it be packed with fans?

"I hate to sound like a bad pop song and keep singing the same chorus but it all depends on what is safe"

The interim president says there is still a lot they do not know for sure, like if LSU students will be allowed to live in dorms next year, but they plan to make these decisions in the next few weeks.