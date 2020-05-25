LSU to mark Memorial Day with virtual ceremony on Friday

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State University is paying tribute to the many men and women who've lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

On Friday, May 29, LSU and Cadets of the Ole War Skule will honor former students, faculty and staff, as well as all veterans, who've died while serving their country by means of a virtual LSU Memorial Day presentation at noon.

The 15-minute ceremony will begin after the clock strikes noon, and the chimes play the LSU Alma Mater.

The observance will include a wreath-laying ceremony, Taps and a moment of silence.

Users can view the virtual event at lsu.edu/memorial-day-observance/.