LSU to kick off 2019 season with night game in Tiger Stadium

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off the 2019 football season right with another Saturday night in Death Valley.

LSU Athletics announced Thursday that the season-opening match-up with Georgia Southern will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The game will mark the first time the two schools have ever met on the football field.

LSU will take on the Texas Longhorns, the Tigers' first away game, in primetime on WBRZ the following Saturday. The team will return to Baton Rouge a week later to play Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. for their third straight Saturday night game.

