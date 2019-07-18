LSU to host SEC Softball Tournament in 2015

BIRMINGHAM, AL - LSU will play host to the 2015 SEC Softball Tournament for the second time in program history next May, according to an announcement by Southeastern Conference athletic directors on Wednesday.

The tournament, which will run May 6-9, 2015, will be held in the university's new Tiger Park facility, and will feature the league's top teams as they compete for the SEC title. LSU last hosted the event in their previous stadium's final season back in 2008.

LSU's softball team has qualified for every SEC tournament since the program restarted in 1997, and fans in Baton Rouge will have a chance to see the team add to their collection of five previous tournament championships next May.

For those unable to get out to the ballpark, every game of the tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, as well as online and with mobile devices via WatchESPN. Fans can follow teams through the season as the tournament approaches with the new in-depth coverage offered with the launch of the SEC Network.

For the latest news and updates on Tiger softball, visit the team website.