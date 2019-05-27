LSU to host NCAA Regional next weekend at the Box

BATON ROUGE- After a strong showing at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, LSU's grit and fight has officially paid off. The NCAA announced Sunday night LSU was one of 16 host sites for next weekends NCAA Tournament.

This marks the 26th time in program history LSU will host a regional, more than any other program. Also, this is the seventh time in the past eight seasons the road to the College World Series goes through the Box.

LSU is not expected to receive a top-8 national seed. Monday morning The NCAA selection show will reveal the field-of-64 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.