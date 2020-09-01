91°
LSU to hold weekly briefings detailing university's coronavirus response

Tuesday, September 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU says it will hold virtual news conferences each week to provide updates on its efforts to fight the coronavirus on campus.

The first briefing is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will be delivered by interim University President Thomas Galligan. The news briefing will be held via Zoom and open to members of the media. 

The announcement comes a day after LSU announced the school community had reported more than 200 cases among students and staff since mid-August. 

