LSU to continue current operations throughout stay-at-home extension

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15 and LSU's interim President, Tom Galligan, issued a letter to all staff and faculty stating that the University would "continue to operate as we currently are until at least that time. Nonessential employees should continue working remotely and not return to campus yet."

He encouraged all among the LSU community to heed the Governor’s orders as Louisiana is one of the states that COVID-19 has hit the hardest.

The President went on to say that a phased approach to returning to campus is anticipated to begin around May 15.

He described the process as "deliberate" and "thoughtful," explaining that the lenghty process, which will likely require weeks or even months to complete, would take place in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

President Galligan also mentioned that as the Governor’s order relaxed a few restrictions, certain research initiatives may restart based upon the plans previously submitted. This will bring a handful of faculty and staff members back to campus at this time and the Office of Research and Economic Development will reach out to those who qualify.

In his closing remarks, the President acknowledged members of the LSU community who contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts, from the group manufacturing PPE in the PMAC, to the Vet School’s River Road Testing Lab that has been performing virus testing, to the countless medical professionals at our Health Sciences Centers in Shreveport and New Orleans who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

