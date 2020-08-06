LSU to celebrate summer graduates with virtual ceremony and watch party, Friday

BATON ROUGE – On Friday, Aug. 7, LSU will honor more than 500 summer graduates with a virtual graduation celebration.

The public is invited to cheer on graduates via the graduation watch party on the LSU Facebook page at 10 a.m. CDT.

After the formal program, a unique live display of LSU’s newest graduates’ names will be posted in Tiger Stadium. Details about the timing for each college’s graduates and how to access the live feed will be released as the event approaches.

LSU has also created a Graduation Celebration webpage, where graduates can find suggestions for ways to celebrate from a distance with loved ones, download virtual campus backgrounds, listen to the official celebration playlist, find the perfect graduation Giphy, decorate a mortar board for Instagram, follow along with #LSUGrad, and much more.

Visit lsu.edu/celebration for details.

All summer graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.