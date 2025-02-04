LSU to be featured in MLB The Show 25 in 'Road to the Show' mode

BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball will be featured in the newest edition of the hit baseball video game MLB The Show, developers revealed in a trailer Tuesday.

The Tigers will be featured as part of the baseball simulator's "Road to the Show" game mode, allowing players to take an athlete from high school dugouts into college ball before journeying through the minors and into 'The Show."

According to the game's trailer, LSU will be joined by UCLA, TCU, Cal State Fullerton, Texas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and South Carolina as the college teams featured in the game. It is unknown if more college programs will be featured in the game.

The LSU baseball team isn't the only Baton Rouge connection to the 20th edition of the PlayStation franchise. Former LSU superstar Paul Skenes will be featured on the cover of the game, which releases March 18.