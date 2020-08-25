LSU to announce Hurricane Laura plan Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - LSU starting the first day of classes on Tuesday morning, a day after the originally slated to start on Monday.

According to LSU interim President, Tom Galligan a decision on a cancellation of classes for Wednesday and Thursday is expected Tuesday afternoon after a 1:00 p.m.

The university administrators saying its taken months of preparation to get proper protocols in place for the coronavirus and the added element of a major hurricane is putting a wrench in place.

In an interview Tuesday morning with WBRZ, Galligan also addressing the complications of enforcing college students wearing masks while on campus saying, "They want to be here, we want to be here. I think we all know and that our ability to stay here and stay safe throughout the semester depends on all of us doing the right thing to the maximum extent possible."

LSU at its testing centers on campus are able to do 5,000 per day, and remains confident the university will not run out of tests.

Virtual classes still remain a last resort should tests run out, or cases rise among students and staff.