LSU tight end, Foster Moreau, drafted in 4th round by the Raiders

Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

NASHVILLE, T.N - LSU tight end, Foster Moreau, will continue his football career in the NFL as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the 4th round with the 137th overall pick.

Moreau finished his career at LSU with 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns. 

