LSU tight end, Foster Moreau, drafted in 4th round by the Raiders

NASHVILLE, T.N - LSU tight end, Foster Moreau, will continue his football career in the NFL as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the 4th round with the 137th overall pick.

With the 137th overall pick, we have selected TE Foster Moreau from @LSUfootball.#RaiderNation | @fhmoreau pic.twitter.com/MzDLPpL5Wx — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 27, 2019

Moreau finished his career at LSU with 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns.