80°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU tight end, Foster Moreau, drafted in 4th round by the Raiders
NASHVILLE, T.N - LSU tight end, Foster Moreau, will continue his football career in the NFL as a member of the Oakland Raiders.
The Raiders selected Moreau in the 4th round with the 137th overall pick.
Welcome to the Silver and Black.— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 27, 2019
With the 137th overall pick, we have selected TE Foster Moreau from @LSUfootball.#RaiderNation | @fhmoreau pic.twitter.com/MzDLPpL5Wx
Moreau finished his career at LSU with 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'
-
As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers