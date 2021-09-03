LSU Tigers touch down at LAX, ready for Saturday's game against UCLA

73°
Friday, September 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

LOS ANGELES, California - The LSU Tigers arrived in Los Angeles, California Thursday night, ready to begin the 2021 season at UCLA in the Rose Bowl this Saturday.

It's been a tough week for the Baton Rouge-based team. As a storm called 'Ida,' a Category 4 Hurricane that threatened to unleash a barrage of wind and rain on the region, approached the Gulf South over the weekend, the Tigers made the decision to evacuate to Houston.

The team left Saturday night and arrived in Texas Sunday.

This is where they practiced ahead of their Saturday game against UCLA at California's Rose Bowl Stadium.

Despite Ida's impact on Louisiana, the Tigers are supported by fans across the state.

And as of Thursday, they even have a brand new hype video, narrated by former LSU player Andrew Whitworth, to serve as yet another source of inspiration.


Kickoff for the much-anticipated game against UCLA is set for 7:30 p.m.

