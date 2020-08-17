LSU Tigers hit the field for their first day of practice, Monday

BATON ROUGE - Many Tiger fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the field, and players are in anticipation of taking on their opponents in the Fall.

The team will hit the field for practice Monday, and this practice looks very different from previous seasons.

Practice includes temperature checks and social distancing protocols, as much as possible.

However, football players will be on the field, with pads on, for the first time.

Also happening on Monday evening, the Southeastern Conference will provide fans and players alike with clarification as to when those games will take place.

The SEC will announce its 2020 football schedule Monday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

In July, the SEC established that its teams would play a 10-game conference-only schedule with Week 1 set to begin Sept. 26. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The conference-only schedule eliminates big rivalry games like Clemson and South Carolina, Florida and Florida State, and Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Interestingly, while the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 are pushing forward, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are receiving pushback from players and parents for canceling its fall season.