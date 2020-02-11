LSU Tigers hire Scott Linehan as next passing-game coordinator

Photo: The Advocate

Coach Ed Orgeron has found a replacement for Joe Brady's former position with the LSU Tigers.

The team hired Scott Linehan as their next passing-game coordinator.

According to Sports Illustrated, the former head coach of the St. Louis Rams and offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is all set to sign a two-year contract that's worth about 800K annually.

Details on #LSU's hiring of Scott Linehan: The veteran #NFL coach is getting a 2-yr deal worth about $800,000 a year, sources say.



His title is pass game coordinator (no position assignment). Mickey Joseph will continue handling WRs and Steve Ensminger will stay as OC/QBs coach. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 10, 2020

Brady left the Tigers nearly a month ago and Linehan's vast experience with a variety of coaches is expected to come in handy as he works with the LSU Tigers.

His background as a collegiate coach speaks for itself, in three years as the offensive coordinator for Louisville, his offenses averaged 406.5 yards per game.

So, though Linehan has big shoes to fill as he takes on Brady's former role, his track record proves he's up to the task.