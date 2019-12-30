44°
LSU Tigers fan selling wedding ring to buy championship game ticket

2 hours 18 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 December 30, 2019 8:27 PM December 30, 2019 in News
By: Deyja Charles
Courtesy: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Diamonds may be a girl's best friend but one woman in Lafayette is willing to trade hers in to see the Tigers at the National Championship game.

Amy White posted a picture of her old engagement ring set planning to sell the bling to buy tickets to see her undefeated Tigers play against Clemson.

The die-hard fan has been rooting for the Tigers since 2007, when she attended her first game at Tiger Stadium.

This time, she's hoping to be right in the thick of it in two weeks at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13 at 7p.m.

