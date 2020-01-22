41°
LSU Tigers basketball team narrowly defeats Florida Gators 84-82

Tuesday, January 21 2020
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tigers basketball team dodge their first loss in SEC play on Tuesday night as they edged out the Florida Gators 84-82 in the Maravich Center.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 in the SEC after a furious Florida rally came up half a second short when Keyontae Johnson's lay-up failed to beat the buzzer at the end of the second half. 

LSU had fought back to take control of the game, and in the second half the Tigers led by 11 points when Florida mounted a frantic comeback bid.  The Gators scored 20 points in the final 3:15 of play and nearly had the tying bucket to push this game to overtime however video review showed that the ball was still in Johnson's hand when time had expired. 

The Tigers had six players in double-digit scoring led by Emmitt Williams with 19 points and Skylar Mays with 18 points.

LSU is back in action on Saturday as they travel to Texas to face the Longhorns in the SEC/Big12 Challenge in Austin.

