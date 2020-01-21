38°
LSU Tigers basketball team narrowly defeats Florida Gators 84-82

Tuesday, January 21 2020
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tigers basketball team came out on top in today's game against the Florida Gators. The Tigers hosted the game at the Maravich Center on Jan 21,2020.

The Tigers are now 6-0 in the SEC.

