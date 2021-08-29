77°
LSU Tigers arrive safely in Houston after evacuating from Baton Rouge
HOUSTON, Texas - LSU's football team arrived safely in Houston Sunday morning.
The team was among the hundreds of locals who evacuated Saturday night.
Next Stop: Houston pic.twitter.com/L9fDn4XPJz— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2021
According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Tigers left Baton Rouge for Houston around 9:30 p.m. and arrived in the Texan city around 8 a.m.
The #LSU football team left Baton Rouge at 9:30 pm last night and only just arrived at 8 am this morning in Houston, where they’ll stay and practice this week.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 29, 2021
Because of evacuation traffic, it took the team buses more than 10 hours to make the normal four-hour trip.
The team is expected to remain in Houston until Thursday.