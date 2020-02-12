LSU Tiger, Ja'Maar Chase to be recognized at awards banquet in Florida

Ja'Maar Chase Photo: The Biletnikoff Award

TALLAHASSEE, FL - An LSU Tiger will be honored at the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Banquet, Saturday.

Ja'Marr Chase, the award-winning wide receiver who led the Football Bowl Subdivision in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and was the 2019 winner of the Biletnikoff Award, will be recognized alongside LSU Coach Mickey Joseph, and Foundation scholarship winners at the 26th annual Biletnikoff Award Banquet in Tallahassee, Florida.

Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation Chairman, Steve Dobson III and college football hall of famer, Lou Holtz will present Chase with the Biletnikoff Award trophy before an audience of at least 550.

This will be a big moment for Chase, as the Biletnikoff Award Banquet has been called "the best banquet in college sports" and past recipients have gone on to earn acclaim as members of the National Football League.

Previous winners turned stars include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, the late Terry Glenn, and Larry Fitzgerald.

The Biletnikoff Award, which is distributed annually, recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

