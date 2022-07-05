Latest Weather Blog
LSU Tiger baseballers land on Team USA
LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre' Morgan have made the final 26-man U.S. Collegiate National Team roster and will head head overseas to represent the nation for USA Baseball.
Crews and Morgan are joined on the roster by former Zachary pitcher Tanner Hall who played for Southern Miss.
LSU is one of five schools with two players on the U.S. Collegiate National Team, along with Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
2022 also marks the third time Crews has made a national team, playing on the 2017 15U and 2014 12U National Teams, respectively, in addition to the 2021 Collegiate team.
Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and open against Japan at 7 a.m. CT Saturday and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.
The 2022 Collegiate Team is led by Manager Mike Bianco of Ole Miss, and he is joined on the staff by Xan Barksdale, Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (East Carolina), Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State) and Mike's son Drew Bianco, who is serving as Team USA's bullpen coach after completing his fourth season as an LSU player.
The full 26-man 2022 U.S. Collegiate National Team Roster follows:
2022 Collegiate National Team Roster
(Name; Position; Hometown; School)
Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU
Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii
^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt
Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford
*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU
Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State
^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah
Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss
*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss
Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn
Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi
Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt
Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech
Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell
Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida
Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest
Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest
Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State
*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami
Tre' Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU
Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville
*Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.
Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU
*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia
Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.
Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon
*denotes national team alumnus
^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant
