LSU Tiger baseballers land on Team USA

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre' Morgan have made the final 26-man U.S. Collegiate National Team roster and will head head overseas to represent the nation for USA Baseball.

Crews and Morgan are joined on the roster by former Zachary pitcher Tanner Hall who played for Southern Miss.

LSU is one of five schools with two players on the U.S. Collegiate National Team, along with Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

2022 also marks the third time Crews has made a national team, playing on the 2017 15U and 2014 12U National Teams, respectively, in addition to the 2021 Collegiate team.

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and open against Japan at 7 a.m. CT Saturday and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

The 2022 Collegiate Team is led by Manager Mike Bianco of Ole Miss, and he is joined on the staff by Xan Barksdale, Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (East Carolina), Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State) and Mike's son Drew Bianco, who is serving as Team USA's bullpen coach after completing his fourth season as an LSU player.

The full 26-man 2022 U.S. Collegiate National Team Roster follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre' Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

*Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

*denotes national team alumnus

^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant