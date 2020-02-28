LSU Tiger baseball knocks off Texas in Houston

HOUSTON, TX- The LSU Tiger baseball team rallied to defeat the Texas Longhorns 4-3 on Friday night in Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

After being swept in their three game series last season in Austin, the first game of the Shriner's Children's Hospital Baseball Classic probably meant a little more to this LSU team and they fought throughout the game to earn the win.

LSU starting pitcher Cole Henry and reliever Jaden Hill led the team to victory as the dynamic duo combined for 16 strikeouts.

“It was a really good baseball game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “I can’t remember the last time we struck out our opponent 16 times in a game. When you run arms like Cole Henry and Jaden Hill out there, it’s pretty exciting to watch.

Henry worked six innings allowing four hits and three runs before turning the ball over to Hill who really fooled the Longhorn hitters.

“Cole threw 35 pitches in the third inning, and I was really close to taking him out of the game,” Mainieri said, “but he zipped through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and he was begging to go back out for the seventh.”

Hill had his fastball and slider working to near perfection as he struck out six in three innings of work to earn the save.

“Jaden Hill is a special talent, he’s got a great arm and he’s a great athlete,” Mainieri said. “He’s not just a hard thrower, he’s got a good slider and change-up, and he was dynamic tonight. We’re bringing him along slowly (after last season’s elbow injury); we want him to feel confident in his health and build up his stamina. He’s going to continue to get better and better.”

Daniel Cabrera led the Tigers at the plate with a two run homer and finished three of four with the two RBI.

“We got a big swing from Daniel Cabrera,” Mainieri said. “We got two big swings, really; Saul Garza crushed that ball off the wall to give us the lead early.”

LSU completed the trifecta with the win, as LSU football beat the Longhorns in week two of the 2019 season and Tiger hoops took down Texas back on January 25.

The Tigers play against Baylor on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.