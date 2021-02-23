LSU Tiger baseball explodes for big win over LA Tech

The LSU Tiger baseball team trailed 6-2 in the 6th inning of their game against Louisiana Tech on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium before the bats slammed their way to 14 runs over the final three innings of play.

LSU 2-1) took home their second win of the season with a 16-7 victory over the Bulldogs as the offense woke up late and pounded their way to 14 hits.

Tiger left-fielder Gavin Dugas started the rally in the sixth as he belted his first hit of the season, a bases-clearing grand slam to left field. Those four runs tied the Tigers with the visiting Bulldogs at 6-6, but then the next batter freshman Jordan Thompson smacked a solo homer to left-center to give the Tigers a lead they would never relenquish.

Starting LSU pitcher AJ Labas had an odd night on the bump as he struck out eight Bulldog batters, but also surrendered 11 hits allowing five runs in his three and a third innings of work.

Freshman reliever Javen Coleman came in and shut down the Bulldogs with three and two-thirds innings of work allowing just one run on one hit while striking out seven.

LSU's offense continued to hammer home runs as they plated four in the seventh inning and five more runs in the eighth.

The LSU Tigers will play ULL on Wednesday night at Tigue Moore Stadium in Lafayette.